WOMAN who received Covid vaccine while pregnant gave birth to baby with antibodies.

In what is thought to be a world first, a woman who was vaccinated for the Coronavirus while pregnant gave birth to baby who when tested, was found to have antibodies against the potentially deadly virus.

According to Dr Paul Gilbert and Dr Chad Rudnick, both paediatricians from Boca Raton in Florida, they believe this is the first case in the world of a baby being born with Covid 19 antibodies due to the mother’s vaccine.

The pregnant woman received the vaccine three weeks before she gave birth due to the fact that she was a frontline worker and she received only the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking to WPTV Dr Gilbert explained that, “Coming into January, we had the opportunity with a healthcare worker for her to get her vaccine at the end of her pregnancy and then when the baby was born, we were able to test that baby’s cord blood to look for antibodies that were made from the vaccine to see if those antibodies passed from the mum to the baby and potentially give the baby protection,”

Dr Rudnick spoke of the case and said, “We were fortunate this was essentially an opportunity study, because of the time this healthcare worker was able to receive her first vaccine, it was early on in the vaccine rollout.

“It was the first case to our knowledge that was reported in the literature around the world, of a baby born to a mother who had not had Covid previously, and then was vaccinated and then see that they had antibodies.”

Both doctors hope that this discovery will lead to further studies on how maternal coronavirus vaccinations could possibly protect babies from the potentially deadly coronavirus.

