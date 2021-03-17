Alcoholic Bus Driver Found to Be Three Times over the Limit

AN ALCOHOLIC bus driver was found to be three times over the limit when he was pulled over by police.

Police were alerted to the “alcoholic” bus driver when a member of the public rang in to say that they had seen a bus driver unconscious behind the wheel. When the driver woke up they drove off along Nottingham’s Mansfield Road, on February 25.

Officers were able to pull over the Local Link bus after it was spotted on Bar Lane, Basford. The bus was pulled over on Stockhill Lane in Basford, and luckily no passengers were found to be on board.

The driver Satvinder Singh, aged 45, of Fearnleigh Drive in Basford appeared at Nottingham magistrates court on Tuesday, March 16, where he pled guilty. Singh had been found to have three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Constable George Bramhall, Beat Manager for City North, spoke after Singh was charged explained that, “We worked quickly alongside various departments within the police force and the bus operator to locate the bus and were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us with their concerns and we will always act on this kind of information.”

Singh is due to appear in court again on June 4.

