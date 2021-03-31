Minister of Defence Margarita Robles to Get Vaccination

MARGARITA ROBLES, Minister of Defence, will be vaccinated tomorrow, April 1.

Robles, as well as The Secretary of State Esperanza Casteleiro, will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab this week. It follows the Vaccination Plan of the Community of Madrid against Covid-19.

The minister will have her vaccination this Thursday, April 1 at the Metropolitan Wanda at 8:29 pm.

The Secretary of State, Casteleiro, will have his on Friday at the Zendal Hospital, according to sources.

The vaccination of those between 60 and 65-years-of-age will continue through the Easter holiday in both the Metropolitan Wanda and the Isabel Zendal Hospital.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, it was verified that there were not many vaccination posts for huge facilities and the very large number of people mentioned.

“If this number increases, the wait for all citizens could be made less suffering, giving them a better service,” it also expresses “its recognition and support for the great work that all health personnel are doing in this vaccination campaign.”

Robles will be the second person in the Council of Ministers to get the vaccine, with the first being the Minister of Territorial Policy in Catalonia, Miquel Iceta.

Source: El Independiente.

