Andalucia To Begin Vaccinations For Those Aged between 65 And 85 Years Old on April 15.

Andalucia will begin to vaccinate the population between 65 and 80 years of age as of April 15, depending on the amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are delivered to the community.

The region has also activated a telephone service system to locate and resolve the doubts of those over 80 years of age who have not been vaccinated.

The Andalucian Executive spokesman, Elías Bendodo, reported at a press conference after the Governing Council of these vaccination deadlines and explained that as of April 15, the doses will also be administered to high-risk patients. Those included are people on dialysis, those undergoing cancer treatment and those with Down syndrome.

Since yesterday, March 30, Andalucians between 55 and 65 years of age are also being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug, starting with those of 65 years and decreasing in age as the doses arrive.

Using the same vaccine, ” practically all priority groups ” have been vaccinated, a process that has reached 66 per cent of teachers and 70 per cent of security forces and will be completed “in the next few days.”, according to Bendodo.

Bendodo stressed that Andalucia is the community that administers the most vaccines of all the doses it receives and that it is prepared to vaccinate “in the morning, afternoon and at night “, for which it has once again asked the central government for 2 million doses a month to reach the goal of 70 per cent immunized by the summer.

Regarding the contagion data, he has called for the “maximum responsibility” of Andalucians because the data show a probable increase in the incidence in the coming days and weeks, with a possible fourth wave, and the accumulated incidence “continues to increase “, with 129.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants when a few days ago it was less than 110.

