DEAD TEEN wakes up and blinks just before his organs were about to be donated after being hit by a van.

Lewis Roberts, aged 18 had been declared brain dead after he was hit by a van and his family had bravely agreed to donate his organs after they were told that he was brain dead. Shockingly only hours before he was due to have his organs donated he started to blink.

Relatives were shocked and amazed as Lewis began to wake up after doctors had told the family that there was no hope of recovery. Lewis who had previously attended the Leek High School in Staffordshire had been knocked over by van on Saturday March 13.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A fundraiser has now been set up for Lewis and Chloe Roberts the appeal organiser said, “On March 13, Lewis suffered catastrophic head injuries when he was struck by a van in his hometown of Leek and was flown to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

“Four days later, the doctors broke the news to our family that nothing more could be done as he had unfortunately suffered a ‘brain stem death’ and sadly passed away.

“After saying our goodbyes to Lewis, close family bravely agreed for his organs to be donated to help the lives of seven other people.

“This bought Lewis extra time before his life support machine was turned off. Just hours before Lewis’ surgery, he began to breathe again on his own.

“A miracle any family could wish for after being told he had zero chance of pulling through.”

The GoFundMe page has so far raised over £3000 for Lewis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dead Teen Wakes Up and Blinks Just Before His Organs Were About to Be Donated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.