HOMEBUYERS shocked by google street view images of armed police mid raid in a Sussex town.

A homebuyer looking for a new house in Sussex was shocked after clicking through a link on Rightmove and being taken to Google Maps. Google Maps Street View showed police officers armed with guns raiding a campervan on a driveway at a property in Haywards Heath, in West Sussex.

The Google Street View photos showed cops guarding the campervan too. Police had been responding to a street brawl taking place in Haywards Heath and officers could be seen talking to people on the street, but the faces were blurred out as per Google privacy rules.

The shocking images were discovered by Writer Ben Oliver as he browsed through Rightmove in search of a new home. He quickly took to Twitter and posted photos of the officers in the street. On average houses in the area sell for around £300,000, so prospective buyers would not be expecting armed police and street brawls.

Ben tweeted about the discovery and said, “Someone’s selling a house in Haywards Heath and when you click on the Street View link on their Rightmove listing this is what you see.”

The Rightmove listing had not suggested any crime issues in the area, and had described the area as a “popular established location close to local shops”.

