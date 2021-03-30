Wetherspoon To Invest £145 Million In Opening New Pubs Creating 2,000 New Jobs.

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has revealed plans to create 20,000 jobs over a decade, as part of a massive investment project in it’s UK chain.

The FTSE 250 firm which is chaired by Tim Martin and has 871 pubs, gave the update ahead of the industry being able to start reopening in just under two weeks as it emerges from the latest lockdown.

Hospitality firms can start serving outdoors from April 12 and indoors the following month. Wetherspoon said it has an initial 75 projects in the pipeline, 18 of which are new sites and 57 that are extensions and upgrades to existing pubs.

It is keen to start work on those projects “within weeks” of reopening fully. It estimates investing an initial £145 (€169.93) million on expansion work and creating 2,000 new jobs in the process.

The confirmation of its new investment plan comes just 24 hours after Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin warned how introducing vaccine passports to get a pint would be the “last straw” for struggling pubs.

Vaccine passports have been mooted for holidaymakers and pub-goers as the country is lifted out of lockdown, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week “no decisions have been taken” on whether to introduce them.

Punters will still be expected to follow rules to keep venues covid-secure however, for example, Wetherspoons customers won’t be able to stand at the bar and you’ll be encouraged to pay for your food and drinks through its free app.

There will also be a reduced menu in place – which sadly means some fan favourites like curries and mixed grills will be temporarily unavailable. But in better news, the hated 10 pm curfew has been scrapped and customers won’t have to buy a “substantial meal” when they order an alcoholic drink.

Pubs will also be allowed to offer takeaway pints, something which was banned during the lockdown. Like before, face masks must be worn by staff and customers when not sat at a table.

