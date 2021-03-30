Rochelle Hager Dead: Freak Driving Accident Kills Tiktok Star.

TikTok star Rochelle Hager has died in a tragic car accident at the age of 31. Rochelle, who was known to fans under the username @roeurboat3 was killed after a tree fell on top of the roof of her car as she was driving.

In a press release obtained by E! News, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported that high winds toppled the limb of a pine tree onto the roof of the 2015 Nissan Rogue Rochelle was driving. Charles told local outlet Press Herald: “There was nothing she could do to avoid it.”

Authorities described the incident as “tragic and unique” and said Rochelle likely was killed instantly. Rochelle had amassed a following of 123,000 on TikTok and racked up more than a 1.2million likes from followers for her content.

Her partner and fellow TikTok star Brittanie Lynn paid a heartfelt tribute after the tragic news was confirmed. “I can’t eat or sleep,” Brittanie wrote. “All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel.”

“Thank you all so much for keeping her memory alive and reaching out,” she added to her followers after visiting the crash site.

In a message to Rochelle, Britainnie penned: “Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever.” According to Newsweek, Hager previously proposed to Lynn. In fact, the couple confirmed they were planning a wedding while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

