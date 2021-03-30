Lovers Pose for Photo Shortly Before Allegedly Starting a Crime Spree

LOVERS pose for photo rock climbing shortly before allegedly starting a crime spree and robbing three petrol stations.

The daughter of a prominent Austrian surgeon posed with her lover to show the pair working out at an indoor climbing wall only shortly before being accused of armed robbery. Eleanor Rohana Ashford, daughter of surgeon Dr Bruce Ashford, and Sarah Canceri have been accused of carrying out a crime spree throughout South Sydney on Friday night. The pair are alleged to have been armed with an axe and knives.

The 23-year-old couple are alleged to have begun a series of armed robberies after their rock climbing session. The couple were arrested on Saturday in the early hours after it is believed that they had robbed three petrol stations in Sydney while being armed with knives and an axe.

According to the Sunday Telegraph police were able to recover stolen cigarettes and money along with the axe and knives from a Mitsubishi Lancer. The couple had been travelling in the Mitsubishi and police also discovered stolen number plates.

It is alleged that in the third service station robbery a hammer was used to threaten an employee. The couple had previously been dubbed by friends as their “favourite couple”.

