Young Girl Left Home Alone While Woman Went On Nine Hour Binge

A YOUNG GIRL of only four years old was left home alone while the woman who should have been looking after her, went on a nine hour drinking binge.

The four-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons was not only left alone for nine hours, but was also left in an unlocked flat. Natalie Bell aged 30, left the young girl alone and went on a nine hour drinking binge at a friend’s flat. Bell and her friend were discovered by police after a sink in the flat overflowed into an apartment below.

Both firefighters and police were alerted due to the leak and had to gain entry into the flat by force. Initially when Bell and her friend Colette Smith aged 33, were discovered by police they were thought to be dead as they had consumed so much alcohol.

Bell appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester where she admitted to child neglect. During sentencing Judge Maurice Greene spoke to Bell and said, “It seems when you are in the company of certain people, you drink to excess and that is what happened in this particular incident.

“This child was left alone for nine hours and she could have got out as the door was unlocked.

“You weren’t there to protect her when you job was to protect her.

“It was your responsibility, and you failed in that responsibility.”

Bell has now been ordered to complete an 18-month community order, and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. She will also have to undergo treatment for alcohol misuse.

