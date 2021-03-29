HOME OFFICE defends plan for ‘prison’ to hold female asylum seekers.

In a move that has caused some controversy the Home Office has defended plans for a new prison style facility to be built near Consett, in County Durham. The new detention facility is set to home asylum seekers and will be built on the Medomsley Detention Centre site.

The Home Office have defended the scheme that is set to house around 80 women, and will be called the Hassockfield immigration removal centre. They claim that the new site will not only create jobs but will also help control immigration.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking to the House of Commons Chris Philp, a Home Office Minister responsible for immigration spoke of how valid asylum seekers will still be looked after, but explained that the new site is needed. Philip explained that, “When people have valid asylum claims, we should of course look after them, but when they do not, we should ensure that they leave.

“The Hassockfield centre is indeed designed for 80 female detainees and will be a secure facility.

“It will create local jobs, and only people with no right to stay in the country will be there.”

Previously the Medomsley Detention Centre was used as a youth detention centre from 1995 to 2015 and housed children up to 17 years of age.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Home Office Defends Plan for ‘Prison’ to Hold Female Asylum Seekers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.