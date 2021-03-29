ZOOM exercise classes launched for pampered pooches who have gained a few pounds during lockdown.

Various coronavirus lockdowns have seen many pooches along with their owners gain a few pounds. As the end of lockdown is in sight, many families are looking forward to a return to normality.Zoom Exercise Classes Launched for Pampered Pooches

Many pooches though, just like their owners have a few pounds to lose and in order to help with this, pet brand ProDog Raw, have come up with a stunning idea to get your pet pooch moving again, all from the comfort of your own home.

-- Advertisement --



The ProDog Raw dog food company focuses on healthy and natural diets for dogs and the company has used Joe Wicks’ fitness sessions for a touch of inspiration. They are set to host virtual exercise sessions for dogs via Zoom.

The sessions are set to start in late April and have the possibility of turning into a series, if they are well received. According to experts many dogs are now overweight.

ProDog Raw founder Heidi Maskelyne spoke about the interactive classes and explained that, “We know that dogs love three things – food, cuddles and walks.

“Sadly, lockdown restrictions and self-isolating measures have prevented some owners from providing an active lifestyle for their dogs.

“We want to provide a fun and easy way for owners and dogs to enjoy a few simple exercises within the home to help burn some of that excess energy and keep their brilliant minds firing on all cylinders.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zoom Exercise Classes Launched for Pampered Pooches”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.