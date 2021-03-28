MARCH’S Worm Moon: What is it and when will it appear

The striking March full moon, popularly known as a ‘worm moon’ will grace our skies on Sunday night, March 28. The stunning first full moon of the spring season will become visible at 8:48pm on the Spanish mainland and 7:48pm on the Canary Islands – weather permitting of course. According to NASA, the phenomenon got its name from native tribes in North America who coined the phrase as the full moon coincides with the re-emergence of earthworms after the winter snows have melted.

On Sunday night, the moon will be 360,000 kilometres from Earth and its surface will be clearly visible from areas free of light pollution. Avid star gazers can also enjoy the live broadcast from the Virtual Telescope Project website in Rome.

The worm moon is not its only name: other tribes call it the sugar moon, indicating the time of year when the sap of the sugar maples begins to flow, or the Lenten moon in the Christian religion, since it coincides with Holy Week.

This year, the worm’s full moon occurs the same week the clocks go forward, in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 28. Spring officially began at 10:37am on March 20, according to the Real Observatorio de Madrid, bring with it clear views of Saturn and Mars. Jupiter will be visible from May while Mercury will also make a brief appearance later in the month.

