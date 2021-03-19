NO MATTER how long the winter, spring is sure to follow

It may not feel too spring-link throughout much of Spain at the moment as an arctic band has brought cool temperatures, rain and even snow to much of the country. But fear not, as from Saturday, March 20 the thermometers will gradually start to creep up and the days will get longer and longer as we approach the spring equinox. Winter will officially end at 10:37am on Saturday and a new season will be with us for 92 days and 18 hours, until June 21, when we will once again welcome summer, according to the National Astronomical Observatory.

Spring technically begins at the moment the Earth is at a certain point of its orbit around the sun, which also determines the date of the spring equinox – the day in the year where daylight hours are the same as night – which varies every year, but usually occurs between March 19 and 21.

According to the Real Observatorio de Madrid, as we enter the spring season on March 20, Jupiter and Saturn will shine brightly in the sky at dawn, while Mars should be visible at dusk. Star gazers can observe Jupiter from May onwards while Mercury will also make a brief appearance later in the month.

“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush” – Doug Larson.

El próximo sábado día 20 comenzará la primavera en el hemisferio norte (otoño en el sur). Durante toda la estación, Júpiter y Saturno brillarán en el cielo al amanecer. Al anochecer veremos a Marte, y a partir de mayo Venus. Mercurio hará una breve aparición ese mismo mes. pic.twitter.com/HzQRpur2iP

— Real Observatorio (@RObsMadrid) March 15, 2021

