The Next Captain Tom Moore? Boy Of 11 Raises £440,000 For Hospice By Sleeping In His Garden For Whole Year

Boy Of 11 Raises £440,000 For Hospice By Sleeping In His Garden For Whole Year.

An 11-year-old boy has raised £440,000 (€513,174) for a hospice by sleeping in his garden for a whole year. Max Woosey, 11, has stayed in a tent every single night since March 28, 2020 – and all over Christmas, on his birthday, and even braving the winter storms.

His JustGiving campaign was inspired by his friend and neighbour Rick, 74, who died of cancer in February. Rick gave Max his tent as a gift before he passed away, telling him: ‘Promise me you’ll have an adventure in here’.

Children across the world are being invited to stay in their own gardens as part of Max’s Big Camp Out tonight as the schoolboy marks the last day of his challenge. The final amount of money collected will go to the North Devon Hospice, which cared for Rick, as well as his wife, in their final days.

Mum Rachael Woosey said she has to ‘stop and pinch myself to take in just how big this has become. She added: ’Max started out with the intention of raising a few pounds for our local Hospice. ‘But to mark a year in his tent he decided he’d like to raise awareness of children’s mental health during the lockdown.

‘He knows what it’s like to be isolated from friends, not to be able to play team sports and that sort of thing, so he’s doing this for all those children who have found lockdown, indeed the whole Covid crisis, so tough.’

Max’s dad Royal Marine Mark Woosey thought he was planning on camping outside for a ‘few days’ when he first told him about the challenge. He said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when he started camping out every night, for weeks on end. ‘Max has been on an amazing journey.

It has brought out both his empathy for others and his steely determination. ‘What’s really great about Max’s Big Camp Out is that it gives children a chance to do something really positive, when all they have heard for months on end is you can’t do this, and you can’t do that.’

