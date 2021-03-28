Mass Stabbing At Vancouver Library Leaves One Dead And At Least Six Injured.

A woman has died and six people were taken to hospital after a mass stabbing at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver early Saturday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP said “multiple victims” were attacked both inside and outside the library. A suspect is in custody and RCMP said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a woman died of her injuries and a male suspect in his 20s is in custody. No other information is available about the other victims or the severity of their injuries.

Video taken on the scene, and posted on Twitter, shows the apparent attacker injuring himself with a knife before he’s swarmed with officers and arrested.

‘I was in the library community room and just outside, suddenly, we hear yelling and everyone stopped and stared, everyone started running out the side door,’ witness Mary Craver told Global News.

Amy Robertson of B.C. Emergency Health Services said first responders transported the patients to the hospital after receiving a call at 1:46 p.m. on Saturday. She said 11 ambulances and two supervising vehicles were deployed to the scene. Robertson wasn’t able to release details on the condition of the patients.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to the victims in a tweet later on Saturday.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

