Myanmar Military Massacre Tops 100 Killed With Children Said To Be Amongst Fatalities.



A record number of civilians, including children, have been killed in the deadliest day since Myanmar’s military coup last month, according to local media reports.

Witnesses present in the city of Yangon put the death toll at 100, with the bloodshed having spread over more than two dozen cities and towns. Security forces in the south-east Asian nation have been accused of randomly opening fire on armed civilians, killing dozens of innocent people, including children, in a bloody crackdown on the annual armed forces day.

The death toll today, Saturday, March 27, surpasses estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90 deaths in 24 hours.

As of Friday, March 26, the number of protesters killed since the takeover was 328, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents all deaths and arrests. This figure does not take into account the deaths which took place on Saturday however.

It said its tally only includes verified cases, with the actual number of casualties “likely much higher.” It also reported that a further eight people were killed on Friday.

Myanmar security forces met renewed anti-coup protests with unsparing violence on Saturday, firing live rounds into crowds across the country and killing scores of people in more than two dozen towns and cities.

While the military celebrated the annual holiday with a parade in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw, people across Myanmar called for even bigger demonstrations.

