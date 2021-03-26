VILLAGE left reeling as police launch OAP murder probe into the death of an elderly woman in Trafford.

Villagers were left reeling after police launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 70s tragically died in suspicious circumstances. As residents woke up on Wednesday, March 24, they were greeted with scenes of a police presence, along with an ambulance.

Emergency services were seen outside a house on Canterbury Road, in Hale, Trafford, after Greater Manchester police were called to reports of a woman suffering from fatal injuries. The woman is said to be in her 70s and police were called at around 9:15 am.

Police arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of murder and neighbours saw him rushed off to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries to his neck. According to one neighbour who saw the neck injury, as the elderly man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, police followed closely behind.

A forensic tent was established in the back garden of the house and detectives carried out door-to-door enquiries too.

Lawrence Capewell, aged 80, spoke about the shocking death and said, “I’m just staggered.

“It’s a massive, massive shock.

“On this estate there’s people who’ve been here for many years, it’s a very established, very friendly neighbourhood.”

