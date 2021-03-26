COMMUNITY comes together to make women feel safer in Swansea after a recent spate of sexual assaults and stalking incidents.

The Swansea community has come together after a recent series of incidents which has included women being stalked and threats of torture along with one case of a man sexually assaulting two girls and 10 women in the space of only two days in the Singleton area.

Oliver Smith was arrested for the Singleton assaults and is due to appear in court shortly. This along with tragic killing of Sarah Everard in London has made many women fear to step outside their houses alone. The local community is fighting back though, and aims to make women feel safe in Swansea.

Community safety inspector Claire Morgan spoke of increased patrols and how police student volunteers are joining in to increase safety in the local area.

Morgan explained that, “Local residents and university students have made us aware of their concerns in the Brynmill area of Swansea, and we are currently working in partnership with the University to tackle those concerns head on.

“We take these concerns seriously so have enhanced our patrols in the area, including deploying special constables and police student volunteers alongside our community safety officers and neighbourhood policing teams. Please don’t be concerned if you see officers and police student volunteers patrolling – we’re out to keep you safe and provide reassurance.

“We will continue to listen to local residents and University students and respond to issues and concerns”.

