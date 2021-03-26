Treasurer Of Union Of Islamic Communities Of Spain Jailed

TREASURER of the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain jailed for financing terrorism

Judge Joaquin Gadea of the Central Court has ordered the provisional imprisonment without bail of the treasurer of the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain (UCIDE) on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation and financing said organisation. The treasurer was arrested on Tuesday, March 23 along with two others, including the president of the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), Mohamad Ayman Adlbi, who was released a short time later after giving a statement. The judge will later decide if the two will be called back to testify.

According to legal sources consulted by Spanish daily El Mundo, the treasurer, whose organisation is located at the Islamic Centre Mosque Abu Bakr in Madrid, is suspected of working through an NGO to covertly provide economic aid to jihadist factions affiliated with Al Qaeda in Syria. If this is the case, the man is part of a huge network which has been clandestinely financing terrorist groups from Spain for years.

For his part, the president of the Islamic Commission of Spain said that the suspicions leading to his arrest were “unfounded”; he said that while he was disappointed the investigators felt the need to detain him, he trusts that the justice system will defend his role as a representative of Muslims in Spain.

Sources from the Islamic Commission of Spain informed Europa Press that the agents took Adlbi’s statement and searched his office and home.

