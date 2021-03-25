President Of Islamic Commission Of Spain Arrested

PRESIDENT of the Islamic Commission of Spain arrested by the National Police

The National Police have arrested Mohamad Ayman Adlbi, the president of the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), the highest official Islam organisation in the country, in a move against terrorist activity. In addition to Ayman Adlbi, two others have also been arrested accused with the alleged financing of international jihadist activities.

According to the General Information Commissariat of the National Police, the arrested men are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, collaboration with a terrorist organisation, terrorist financing, money laundering, tax fraud, document falsification and illegal immigration. The arrests follow on from the 2019 Wamor operation, when a large network dedicated to sending funds to Syria and other conflict zones was dismantled. The bulk of the operation centred around a Syrian family living in Madrid, which set up several businesses to clandestinely channel money abroad.

After being released on bail, Ayman Adlbi released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, March 24: “I must express our confidence in the Administration of Justice, whatever their suspicions, which we consider unfounded, although we understand that they have to be investigated,” he said.

“We must also express our great displeasure that these events have ended up in detentions, when it could have been resolved with an interview at the headquarters of this presidency or a police station.”

He added that he has placed his trust in the Spanish judicial system to uphold the rights of the Islamic community to coexist in “peace and tranquillity.”

