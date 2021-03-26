Soldier Tortured, Burned and Stabbed in 3Hr ‘Hostage’ Ordeal on ‘Tinder Date’

YOUNG soldier tortured, burned and stabbed in a three hour long ‘hostage’ ordeal on a ‘Tinder date.’

Soldier Cobhan McLelland, aged 19, has suffered from horrific knife wounds, burns and stab wounds after he was allegedly abducted and held hostage during a horrific three-hour ordeal during a Tinder date.

The young soldier left the Dreghorn Barracks in Edinburgh on Saturday night, March 21 as he set off to meet a woman for a date. Sadly, the soldier was later rushed to hospital after he was held hostage and tortured for several hours.

According to Cobhan’s family he was “held hostage in an unprovoked attack.” Due to the horrific injuries that Cobhen sustained he will need specialist care for his burns and wounds in the future.

The family have reached out via a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Cobhan’s long road to recovery. Speaking of the life changing attack they explained how, “Cobhan experienced life changing trauma, he has severe burns, knife slashes to his face, stab wounds, broken bones.

“The trauma and pain that occurred that night is terrifying, Cobhan is currently in hospital and is needing specialist care for both his wounds and burns.”

The family also told of how their “funny and humorous boy” is now scared to sleep at night.

Police have been able to confirm that a 19-year-old man has been arrested, and that he has been remanded in custody.

