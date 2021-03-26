MAN stabbed ‘friend’ in the back at Cambridge Hostel.

Geremeskil Solomon aged 19, stabbed his ‘friend’ in the back after an argument broke out at a youth hostel in Cambridge’s Gonville Place. Solomon and a 19-year-old friend began to fight on July 4, 2020 before Solomon picked up a kitchen knife with a grey handle and began to attack the 19-year-old man.

Solomon attacked his friend and not only stabbed him twice in the back but also lashed out at his victim’s hand, causing two deep lacerations. So far the victim has not regained full movement in his hand due to the attack.

Police were quickly called by other residents in the hostel and an ambulance attended the scene too. Solomon was soon discovered still wearing blood soaked clothes and the bloodstained knife was also discovered in the bin of his bedroom.

Cambridge Crown Court sentenced Solomon to four and half years in a young offenders’ institute after he was found guilty of section 18 – wounding with intent.

PC Sarah Knights, spoke of the attack and its consequences and explained that, “This was a completely unwarranted level of violence, which could have had fatal consequences.

“Solomon knew the victim and the pair were considered to be ‘friends’.

“The victim still hasn’t regained full movement in his hand demonstrating the dangers of choosing to pick up a knife.”

