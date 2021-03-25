PARALYSED LAMB given new lease of life with modified wheelchair, which was originally made for a dog.

Gorgeous lamp Stephen is a Red Fox Sheep, which are rare in the UK. The young lamb lives on a West Yorkshire rescue farm and has now been given a new lease on life when shortly after his birth he became unable to use his back legs.

Stephen was born on Thursday, March 18 but shortly after his birth he developed an infection and within 24-hours he was unable to use his back legs. Staff quickly set about to help the little lamb out, and by Sunday they had managed to adapt a wheelchair which had been made for a dog originally.

Lucky Stephen is now able to join in with the other animals and he ‘scoots around all over’. Stephen has even made a best friend who comes in the form of Lily the foster dog.

Janet-Alison Arkwright, aged 44, owns the farm and speaking about Stephen’s birth explained that, ‘Unfortunately, we had to take him off mum, because she was standing on him – not because she was a bad mum, it’s that he couldn’t get out of the way.

‘We ended up having him as a pet lamb. He scoots around all over on his back legs and he just wants to play, just like any other normal lamb wants to play.’

It is hoped that one day he will be able to walk again.

