Babysitter Convicted After Shaking and Battering 21-month-old Girl to Death

BABYSITTER convicted of murder after horrifically shaking and battering a 21-month-old girl to death.

A Birmingham man has been convicted of battering and shaking a young baby to death who had been left in his care. Lilly Hanrahan was only 21-months-old when she tragically died in November 2017. She died only three days after having been rushed hospital and placed on life support at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Lilly had been left in the care of Sean Sadler, who on calling emergency services claimed that he had been unable to wake Lilly after her nap. Prosecutors though claimed that the young baby had been ‘forcibly shaken’ before her tragic death. They also believe that she may have been ‘battered’ into a surface too.

Expert witnesses were called on during the trial and they testified that over 40 injuries were found on young Lilly’s body. They also found injuries that had already started to heal.

Birmingham Crown Court have convicted Sadler, although he had pled not guilty to murder.

Lilly had come to be in the care of Sadler that day due to a relationship that her guardian was in with him. Lilly was born in February 2016 and it was not long before her grandmother took over the care of the young infant. Lilly also had a special guardian appointed.

Shaun came into contact with Lilly after the special guardian entered into a relationship with him in 2017. Sadly, on November 19 Sadler had been left in charge of Lilly after the Guardian went out.

Sadler is due to be sentenced on Friday March 26.

