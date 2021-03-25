Gibraltar Lose At Home To Norway In World Cup Qualifier

GIBRALTAR Lose At Home To Norway In Their Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier



Gibraltar started their Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign on Wednesday against Norway, at the Victoria Stadium, losing 0-3 to the Scandinavians, during an intense game in which Gibraltar’s goalkeeper, Dayle Coeling, who plays for Glentoran in Northern Ireland, delivered a sterling performance that denied numerous opportunities to the visiting team.

Alexander Sorloth, of RB Leipzig, scored the opening goal in the 43rd minute while Genk’s Kristian Thorstvedt scored two minutes later, with the third goal coming in the 57th minute courtesy of AZ defender Jonas Svensson.

Despite conceding three goals, the Gibraltar players can be proud of the fact that they managed to keep out one of Europe’s hottest strikers, as Erling Haaland was kept off the scoresheet, and now they can look forward to another home match next Tuesday 30 against The Netherlands.

From an Arsenal point of view, the game will be overshadowed by Norway captain, Martin Ødegaard, going off at halftime, due to an apparent ankle injury, managing to stay on the field until halftime but appeared to limp off the pitch.

With Norway’s next opponent being Turkey, on Saturday in Málaga’s La Rosaleda stadium, and with Turkey beating group favourites The Netherlands 4-2 this same evening, the match against Gibraltar became more crucial for the Norwegians hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

