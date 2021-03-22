Málaga’s La Rosaleda Stages A World Cup Qualifier This Saturday 27

MÁLAGA’S La Rosaleda Stadium Stages A Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier This Saturday 27



This coming Saturday 27, at 6pm, Málaga’s La Rosaleda stadium will play host to a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Norway and Turkey, after the Norwegian football federation, due to the restrictions of the Nordic Government due to the pandemic, found itself struggling to find a venue to play its ‘home match’ with Turkey.

Málaga presented itself as a unique location for the Norwegians, as on Wednesday 24 they will already be at the Marbella Football Center in preparation for their other qualifier against Gibraltar.

Today, Monday 22, at the Palacio de Villalón, home of the Carmen Thyseen Museum, saw a delegation from Málaga meet with delegates of the Norwegian federation, where José María Arrabal, the Secretary for Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, and the main promotor of this event, said, “How beautiful it would be if sport taught our city the way to see things”

Adding, “Norway is going to play a match in an area where about 70,000 Norwegians reside. The important thing is that we are able to welcome everyone who helps the prosperity of Málaga. It is an event that transfers a lot of value to Málaga, beyond the visibility it will have among the millions of inhabitants of Norway and Turkey”.

Francisco de la Torre, the Mayor of Málaga, said, “For Málaga it is an interesting promotion opportunity. Sports tourism is a great idea due to the climatic conditions we have. In addition to the facilities in Marbella, the Málaga CF Academy is being promoted in the city of Málaga, and we have the athletics stadium. Soon they will also be stages to accommodate this demand”.

Noelia Losada, the Councilor for Sports of Málaga enthused, “We are an ideal place to practice soccer. We will continue betting on the visit of other teams. Hopefully the image of Malaga is well projected”, pointing out that the match will be broadcast in 15 different countries, courtesy of Mediapro, as reported by diariosur.es.

