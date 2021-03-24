WEST BURTON A power station closure date revealed. The West Burton A station is now due to close after “providing power to the UK for 55 years”.

The UK government has plans in place to close all coal-fired power stations by 2024, but it has been announced that the West Burton A power station will close its doors earlier. The plant is run by EDF who have announced their plans for the closure to take place in September 2022.

Currently the plant is set to start decommissioning by Friday, September 30, 2022. The plant which is based near Retford currently has around 170 people in its employ.

Matt Sykes, EDF’s managing director for the generation business has spoken of the history of the power plant and explained that, “West Burton A and its loyal workforce have played a critical role providing power to the UK for 55 years, including during this recent winter.

“Since 1966, the station has produced enough electricity to meet the needs of all UK households for more than four years, a truly incredible achievement.

“With EDF’s power generation strategy firmly focused on nuclear and renewables – and in this key year for UK leadership on climate change – we now believe it is the right time to provide clarity to our employees and all those connected to the site.”

It is possible though that the site could be used for a new fusion power plant in the future.

