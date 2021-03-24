PENSIONER rescued by local paperboy after he spotted days’ worth of untouched mail.

Student Liam Apps, a 15-year-old paperboy from Wigmore, Kent has saved a pensioner after he realised she could be in trouble when he spotted untouched deliveries and mail were piling up outside of her door.

Liam was on his paper round on Thursday, March 18, when he spotted the growing stack of mail. The young student noted that the mail dated back days, but as the day progressed he could not get the old woman of his mind.

Liam explained that, “It was playing on my mind the whole day. When I got home I asked mum if we could go over there to ring the door and see if she’s alright”.

When Liam returned to the house he was able to access the back of the house with the help of a neighbour. The pair called through the old woman’s window and eventually they had a reply.

The elderly woman yelled back and said, “I can’t get off the floor.”

Liam quickly called 999 to get help and with the woman’s permission set about entering the house by breaking the door. Liam explained, “that’s when I dialled 999 and called for an ambulance, and after that we had her permission to break the door down to get in. Everyone played a part in it.”

The pensioner was taken to hospital and is said to be doing well. Liam went on to explain that, “When we originally went into the house I didn’t think it was going to be a positive outcome”.

The whole community came together to help the woman out and over £1000 has been raised to help replace the door that was broken during her rescue.

