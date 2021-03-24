GIANT PANDA attack leaves caretaker ‘seriously injured,’ after being mauled at a Belgian zoo.

A caretaker has been left seriously injured after a giant panda attack that took place on Saturday at the privately owned zoo and botanical gardens in Brugellete. The Panda, Tian Bao had been able to escape from his enclosure at the zoo which is located in the western Belgian province of Hainaut.

After escaping from his closure Tian Bao was able to access a staff corridor where unfortunately he came into contact with his caretakers and the attack took place. The caretaker has been left seriously injured after they were bitten on both their legs and their arms by the giant panda.

Tian Bao is four years old and luckily caretakers were able to rescue their colleague and restrain the panda. The caretaker was rushed to hospital due to the injuries received. Fortunately, though it is not believed that the injuries are life-threatening

Zoo policy states that pandas over the age of two years old or weighing in at more than 70 kilos should not come into contact with people. Mathieu Goedefroy, spokesperson for the private zoo told De Standaard that, ‘What is certain is that the panda should never have been allowed in that room’.

Currently there are plans in place for Tian Bao to head to China later this year after he turns five years old, but the attack has raised the possibility that he will leave the zoo sooner than expected.

