GLASGOW ice cream parlour rammed and torched by three men who quickly fled the scene.

A Glasgow ice cream parlour on St Andrews Road, Pollokshields was rammed by a white -coloured vehicle in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, March 23. The car crashed into the Sugar Rush ice cream parlour at around 3 am in the morning.

Shortly after the car was reversed at speed into the building three men were seen to exit the car and flee the scene after setting both the ice cream parlour and the car alight. It is thought the three men then escaped via a car that was waiting for them on St Andrews Road.

-- Advertisement --



It took fire crews around four hours to be able to extinguish the fire and luckily there were no casualties. Police believe that this was a targeted attack and have encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, of Glasgow CID has appealed for witnesses to come forward as they hope to trace the perpetrators of the targeted attack quickly. He said, “This was a reckless and dangerous act of wilful fireraising, which thankfully has not resulted in anyone getting hurt.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“Three men were seen to run away from the incident to a waiting car and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time that this happened and saw anything which could help out investigations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Glasgow Ice Cream Parlour Rammed and Torched”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.