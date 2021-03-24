Fraudsters That Tried To Buy Designer Goods On Tory MP’s Credit Card Sentenced.

Two fraudsters tried to go on a shopping spree after getting hold of a Tory minister’s bank details, a court has heard. A fraudulent copy was made of health minister Nadine Dorries’ card and an attempted transaction carried out in October 2019, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

While the transaction was unsuccessful, a phone number and email address were given, which led defendant Cory Chin to be tracked down.

Nadine Dorries branded the pair of criminals as’ nasty villains’ after becoming a victim of credit card fraud. The pair of fraudsters attempted to spend thousands of pounds on the Tory MP’s credit card during a two-day shopping spree in London.

Two of the people involved in targeting Ms Dorries appeared today before Westminster magistrates court, having admitted fraud by false representation. Telecoms engineer Cory Chin, 24, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service while Korri McLean, 30, will be dealt with by the crown court at a later date.

The hearing was told Ms Dorries, the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire, fell victim in October 2019, when her bank card details were obtained by fraudsters. Chin went online to try to buy a £958 (€1,109) Canada Goose jacket with the MP’s money, however, the transaction was stopped by Lloyds bank as suspected fraud.

The following day McLean tried to make £1,080 (€1,251)of purchases but his efforts were again thwarted by the bank. The court heard Chin was swiftly tracked down by the phone number and email address he had used to try to make the fraudulent purchase.

Sentencing him to a 12-month community order including 120 hours of community service, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said: “It was a deliberate attempt to use the details on a bank card you knew belonged to someone else to obtain a luxury item for yourself.

“The benefit was relatively high, had you been successful. You have pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, there was no actual financial loss suffered by the complainant, and you have demonstrated genuine remorse for what you have done.”



McLean, from Epping, will be sentenced at Wood Green crown court at a later date as he is in breach of a suspended sentence.

