DOG PORN pervert chooses to represent himself in court as due to difficult times he cannot afford legal representation.

Simon Nuttall, aged 51, from Green Lane, Leigh appeared at Bolton Crown Court and chose to represent himself on Tuesday, March 23. The 51-year-old had been caught by police with numerous animal porn videos along an indecent image of a very young child.

Bolton Crown Court heard how when police arrested Nuttall in May 2018 for a different matter they soon discovered a series indecent images stored on his mobile phone. Prosecution barrister Joshua Bowker, told the court how the accused’s mobile phone had contained 20 pornographic images that were considered to be extreme, and that 19 of those were videos which featured dogs.

The judge, recorder Alexandra Simmonds spoke to Nuttall to see what he had to say for himself. Defending himself Nuttall explained that, “I think it was a really stupid thing to do and it comes down to putting a lot of trust into a lot of people that I don’t know.”

He then went on to tell the judge how, “I only have a mobile phone now.

“I’m at work most of the time and I don’t go out very often. I’m quite a private person. If I do go out, it’s just a ride on my motorbike.”

Nuttall was sentenced by recorder Simmonds an 18-month community order along with a five-year sexual harm prevention order. He will also have to complete a number of hours of community service.

