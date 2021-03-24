EGYPTIAN DOCTOR thrown to her death for inviting a male colleague man into her flat without having a chaperone.

In a shocking crime a female Doctor, aged 34, who has not been public identified was allegedly thrown to death in an “honour killing” after she invited a male colleague into her home unsupervised. According to local media the doctor died in Cairo two weeks ago.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the death and they have been accused of beating the doctor after breaking into apartment because she was seen to be alone with a male colleague. The three men that have been arrested are her neighbour, her landlord and a doorman.

-- Advertisement --



According to The New Arab, so far the men have not yet been charged the doctor’s death.

Controversial new laws have been proposed in Egypt recently which have woman’s rights activists up in arms. The new laws would see the rights of women further curtailed up to the point where women would not be able to even sign their own contract for marriage. The law would mean that any marriage would need to be approved by a male relative.

The new laws would see women’s rights restricted even further as men would have the ability to end a marriage without even having to consult the wife, and men would also automatically receive priority during a custody battle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Egyptian Doctor Thrown to Her Death for Inviting Man into Her Flat”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.