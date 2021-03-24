British Woman Fights With Spanish Police in Front Of Infant Duaghter

A BRITISH couple has been arrested after fighting with Spanish Police in front of their infant daughter.

A woman has been caught on video brawling with Spanish Police in front of her infant daughter as things turned violent following a dispute over a disabled parking space.

The shocking incident took place on Monday morning in Adeje, southern Tenerife, when the couple came out of a bar where they had been drinking to find their car surrounded by police.

The car had been left in a disabled parking space andnj the incident is thought to have begun after a disabled motorist alerted officers when seeing the space had been taken by a car without a permit.

An argument ensued between the police and the woman and then escalated into a brawl, which was caught on camera by members of the public across the street. The video shows the police then seizing the couple as a young girl, who is thought to be their daughter, can be heard screaming “mummy” and “daddy”.

Officers pin the man on the floor as the woman can be heard screaming “get off him”, trying to pull the officers away.

Bystanders rush to take the little girl to safety when she began to run towards the fight, crying for her parents.

The woman can be heard screaming “get the f*** off me before I punch you” and then swinging at the officer.

The officer manages to get the woman on the ground where she can be heard shouting “get off my f***ing neck”.

More police officers eventually arrived at the scene and the couple were reportedly arrested. A spokesman for Adeje Town Hall said the woman was set free because she was in charge of a minor, it is not clear if and what punishment the pair have received.

