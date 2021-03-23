TEEN horrifically stabbed his friend’s father to death as he wanted to know what it would feel like to kill a person.

A 19-year-old has been accused of killing his friend’s father as he wanted to know what it would feel like to kill a man. Reportedly the suspect snuck into his friend’s house and stabbed his victim a staggering 25 times.

The friend had also wanted both of his parents dead and had planned to pay for their murders. The horrific murder took place in the village of Hnidyn, near Kyiv and police were able to track down the suspect using CCTV footage and shoe prints which he had left behind in the mud.

According to police the two friends have confessed to their shocking plans. The suspect when interviewed by police said, “I killed my friend’s father.

“Firstly, I did it out of interest and, secondly, because of the money I had been offered by the friend.

“I wanted to know what it’s like to kill a person and if I’m capable of it.

“I wondered what I would feel during the killing and after it.”

During further questioning about how he actually felt after the horrific killing he said he felt, “Nothing.”

Andriy Nebitov, Chief of police for the Kyiv region spoke of the confessions and explained that, “During his arrest, the killer fully confessed to the crime and named the person who had ordered the murder.

“The victim’s son admitted to arranging his father’s murder.”

