Hope Not Hate Warns of Neo-Nazi Groups Growing Via Instagram

Anti-racism group Hope Not Hate (HHH) has warned of a growing trend in the use of Instagram to recruit young people to neo-Nazi far right groups. According to the group both the British Hand and the National Partisan Movement have been actively recruiting via Facebook owned Instagram. They also believe that the groups are using messaging apps too.

Hope Not Hate’s chief executive, Nick Lowles, spoke of the new recruitment mediums and explained that “Though we continue to warn about niche platforms like Telegram, a fertile recruitment ground for young neo-Nazis has been Instagram – its inadequate moderation and worrying algorithm recommendations are child protection issues that demand urgent action from the platform.”

It is believed that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has meant that neo-Nazi groups have increasingly moved to social media platforms in order to recruit new members.

Lowles explained that, “The lockdown has had a profound effect on every part of our society and it’s no less the case on the far-right. Traditional organisations were already on the decline but lockdown exacerbated their inactivity,”

Facebook have recently culled numerous accounts belonging to the British Hand and the National Partisan Movement in order to prevent hate been promoted on their social media platforms, and according to the company they have banned “250 white supremacist organisations”.

