Mike Tyson Confirms Evander Holyfield Trilogy Fight In May- Then Predicts Result.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will go head-to-head in the ring for the third time after Iron Mike announced on Instagram Live the fight will take place on May 29- this is despite of reports that talks had collapsed.

The boxing world can now look forward to the two heavyweight greats battling it out in the ring to complete their trilogy. Speaking on Instagram Live, Iron Mike moved to dispel claims talks had collapsed over the bout taking place.

Tyson revealed: “I just want everybody to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that. And he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man. And, listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29th.”

Holyfield will be 58 by the time the fight comes round, and he has been pushing for an agreement in recent months. Tyson made his comeback to the ring last year when he drew with Roy Jones Jr. Facing Holyfield, who he lost to twice during the 90s, will be one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced in his career.

