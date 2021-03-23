HEARTFELT TRIBUTES paid to young couple whose deaths are unexplained.

The couple whose deaths are unexplained were found at a property on Station Road, Milngavie in Scotland, on Sunday morning at about 11:30 am. A police investigation is underway and the pair have been named as and Bethany McManus aged 20, and Gerry Mooney aged 26.

Friends took to social media to express their sorrow at hearing the tragic news. Chloe Anne spoke of her shock and all the good times that she used to share with Bethany and said, “Still in absolute shock and can’t believe am having to write this. This lassie was a total god send and helped me through so much at some of my hardest times.

“I will forever remember all the good times we had sorry we never got that catch up, rip beautiful love you.”

Kimberley Mcsporran also shared her memories of Bethany and posted, “Cannot actually believe what I heard a few hours ago that you are gone. Bethany Mcmanus you were one of the most funniest people I’ve ever known, we were always in fits of laughter.

“Up to mischief all the way through school and causing hassle. We have so many memories and laughs together. I’m in so much shock that you are actually gone.

“I was speaking to you 3 days ago, we were talking how different things are now compared to years ago. You are going to be so missed. Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Tributes were also paid to Gary and Stacey Bain posted and said, “Honestly can’t believe I’m writing this absolutely gutted man no words rip Gerry Mooney the memories will last a life time mate fly high.”

Police investigations into the sudden and unexplained deaths of the pair continue.

