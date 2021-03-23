NEW online tool released to help simplify the ITV process in Spain.

The new online tool hopes to help people pass their vehicle’s ITV inspections without the use of documentation.

The online tool called Mi ITV Online hopes to help users quickly and easily pass the ITV process without having to provide physical documentation for the vehicle. The number of vehicles on Spanish roads which do not have a valid ITV has grown throughout the pandemic. This causes problems both legally and for the environment as vehicles cannot be considered to be safe without a valid ITV.

The My ITV Online tool can easily be accessed from any device including mobile phones and computers. All users will need to do to get started is to create an account and then login. The web tool will then show the vehicle’s relevant documents and data. Users will even be able to access ITV results via the online tool using their mobile phone.

Access to My ITV online is being rolled out gradually across Spain and so far access to the service is available in Albacete, the Balearic Islands, Las Palmas, Madrid, Tenerife, Teruel, Valencia and Zaragoza.

