NEW online tool released to help simplify the ITV process in Spain.

The new online tool hopes to help people pass their vehicle’s ITV inspections without the use of documentation.

The online tool called Mi ITV Online hopes to help users quickly and easily pass the ITV process without having to provide physical documentation for the vehicle. The number of vehicles on Spanish roads which do not have a valid ITV has grown throughout the pandemic. This causes problems both legally and for the environment as vehicles cannot be considered to be safe without a valid ITV.

The My ITV Online tool can easily be accessed from any device including mobile phones and computers. All users will need to do to get started is to create an account and then login. The web tool will then show the vehicle’s relevant documents and data. Users will even be able to access ITV results via the online tool using their mobile phone.

Access to My ITV online is being rolled out gradually across Spain and so far access to the service is available in Albacete, the Balearic Islands, Las Palmas, Madrid, Tenerife, Teruel, Valencia and Zaragoza.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "New Online Tool Released to Help Simplify the ITV Process".




Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

