CYBER-ATTACK on SEPE could have been caused by Russia.

Allegedly Spanish Intelligence Services believe that the SEPE cyber-attack may have been caused by Russia. Recently the Spanish State Public Employment Service (SEPE) website was brought to its knees by a cyber-attack, and it is possible that after recent growing criticism from Spain towards Russian opposition leader Navalni that a political motive could be behind the paralysing attack.

Ignacio Cembrero a writer and journalist has explained how relationships with Russia have suffered recently and said that, “in recent months the two European countries that have had the worst relationship with Russia have been Germany and Spain”.

Experts from the National Cryptological Centre, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) and the General Secretariat for Digital Administration have worked extremely hard to get the system up and running again and Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Employment, considers the system to be practically recovered from the attack.

This does not seem to be the opinion though of citizens trying to access their benefits, as recently crowds have grown outside SEPE offices.

