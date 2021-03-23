ATTACK on gay couple prompts calls for anti-homophobia law in Italy.

Following an attack on a gay couple in Rome both activists and Italian politicians are calling for a law to be passed which would protect LGBT people from violence and homophobic attacks.

The attack took place at a metro station in Rome after Jean Pierre Moreno simply kissed his boyfriend in public. Speaking to Gaynews, Moreno spoke of the attack and said, “While my boyfriend and I were kissing, we suddenly heard a man shout from the other platform: ‘What are you doing? Aren’t you ashamed?’” Moreno was both punched and kicked by the attacker.

-- Advertisement --



LGBT and women’s rights activist, Luisa Rizzitelli has called for the law to be passed in order to protect people from violence. She explained that, “We strongly hope that the law will be approved as it is badly needed,”

“But it is more at risk now as the force of the League has become important again. So the pressure needs to be increased, otherwise there’ll be the temptation to push the law to the back of the queue.”

A law drafted by centre-left Democratic party (PD) senator, Alessandro Zan, passed through Italy’s lower house of parliament last year but since then has been kept on hold due to various reasons.

Speaking of the need to urgently pass the law Zan explained that equivalent laws exist, “in almost all other western countries”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Attack On Gay Couple Prompts Calls for Anti-Homophobia Law in Italy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.