CORONAVIRUS pandemic could leave millions of children unable to read according to new figures.

A shocking side-effect of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is the fact that millions of children will not be able to read. The knock-on effect of this would be staggering in the future. According to the anti-poverty One Campaign that has analysed data from the United Nations, around half the children who reach 10-years-old this year will be unable to read so much as a simple sentence.

It is estimated that 11.5 million of these 10-year-olds will be unable to read due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact that it has had on education across the world. The campaign has called on a £3.5 billion investment in order to fund children’s education and the plea was made in March at a G7 meeting.

David McNair, executive director for the campaign has explained the ongoing effects that will be witnessed if children do not learn to read. He explained that, “When children can’t read by the age of 10, this has a knock-on effect on their whole education, impacting on their ability to learn, earn, start businesses. This lost potential doesn’t just damage lives, it prevents whole economies from growing,”

“This virus has taken enough from us already – it must not take the futures of millions of children as well.”

