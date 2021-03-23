CHILLING CCTV of man released who tried to kidnap a teenage girl from a bus stop.

Chilling CCTV footage has been released by police of a man they suspect of having tried to kidnap a teenage girl from a bus stop. The man had grabbed the teenager by her “wrist and coat”, but luckily she was able to escape from his clutches.

The attempted kidnapping occurred on February 12 while the girl waited for a bus on St James Lane in Coventry, and police have now released the images to the public. The daring attack occurred at 3:30 pm in the afternoon and police are hoping that the public can help provide information to capture the man.

-- Advertisement --



The images have been released by West Midlands police and they show a bearded man they would like to talk to regarding the attack. The man appeared to be in an aggravated state, and with his hood up, he paced up and down on the bus.

A spokesperson for the police said, “We believe a teenage girl was approached by a man in a bus stop, where she was grabbed by her wrist and coat.

“Fortunately she was able to escape and made her way home where the police were called.

“She was not physically injured, but undoubtedly this will have caused a great deal of distress.

“His image has been shared internally, but we are now asking for your help to identify him.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly quoting crime number 20CV/41381X/21, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chilling CCTV of Man Released Who Tried to Kidnap a Teenage Girl”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.