Teen Raped by Man Living Under Her Bed

TEEN raped by man who had been living under her bed.

In the shocking case the teen was allegedly raped by a man who she had allowed to live under her bed secretly, without the knowledge of her mother. The teen had met her attacker online before she allowed him to secretly live under her bed for a period of three weeks. It is not certain when the mother found out that the man had been living there without her knowing.

According to documents from the court Jaret Wright, aged 20, from Barberton has been accused of forcing the victim to have sex with him after he held her down. The Ohio man has also been charged on one count of producing child pornography.

Wright was arrested by police on Thursday and charged with the sexual assault of the teenager from Cincinnati.

According to police the victim had full knowledge that the man had been staying under her bed, but it had been kept a secret from the victim’s mother. Police have not released any further details regarding the victim or her age.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office the teen had met Wright online and he then proceeded to live under her bed for a staggering three weeks without the mother noticing. It is unclear whether Wright had been able to leave the property during the three weeks.

Wright is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Centre, and his bail has been set at $50,000. He is also accused of having taken photographs of his teen victim while she was naked.

