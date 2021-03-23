Man Arrested For Terrorism Offences After Explosive Substance Found In South London.

MET police have arrested a man on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences.

Cops from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 53-year-old man at an address in south-west London on Monday, 22 March, on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance.

He had been detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE). He was arrested and charged today on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(B) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

He is currently being held at a central London police station. Specialist officers remain at the property to carry out searches and a cordon is in place. The risk to people in nearby properties has been assessed and it hasn’t been deemed necessary to evacuate addresses in the surrounding area.

A man has been convicted of terrorism offences after being found with “advice on how to kill and how to maim”. 53-year-old Nicholas Brock, who stockpiled neo-Nazi memorabilia, has been found guilty of terrorism offences after downloading guides to knife fighting and a bomb-making manual.

