Napping Walrus That Was Spotted in Ireland Makes It All the Way to Wales

NAPPING WALRUS that was spotted in Ireland after drifting over on an Iceberg, makes it all the way to Wales.

The arctic walrus that was spotted in Ireland on the coast of Valentia Island, County Kerry is now thought to have made the trip over to Wales. The walrus had been spotted by a five-year-old girl on the Atlantic coast earlier in March and this was the first time one of the animals had been seen in Ireland since 2004.

It is now thought that the very same walrus has made it to the Pembrokeshire coastline in what has been branded as a ‘landmark day’ by the RSPCA.

RSPCA national wildlife coordinator, Geoff Edmond spoke of the second sighting and explained that, ‘This was a landmark day for the RSPCA’s wildlife team.

‘While we’ve been rescuing animals and responding to welfare calls for almost 200 years, I believe this is our first ever walrus call.’

The walrus was spotted having a rest and sunbathing and although it has a few scrapes, in general it appears to be in good health.

Ellie West, an animal rescue officer for the RSPCA was delighted by the ‘absolutely amazing’ sighting and said, ‘It seems this Arctic walrus has swum over to Wales and was resting on rocks when I went to check on him.

‘He was resting and, although appearing slightly underweight, thankfully he wasn’t displaying any signs of sickness or injury.

‘This is an incredibly rare sighting and these big, beautiful animals never usually venture so far south.

‘The juvenile walrus has likely travelled down this way in search of food.’

‘I will certainly never forget this day, in fact it’s still sinking in that I’ve been monitoring a walrus on the Pembrokeshire coast, it’s been absolutely amazing.’

