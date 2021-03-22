Gran Canaria COVID Rule Breaker Spotted Totally Naked

COVID rule breaker spotted totally naked and not even wearing a mask in Spain’s Gran Canaria.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world many countries are being affected by the lack of availability of the various coronavirus vaccines. Many people are still breaking Coronavirus restrictions and in one bizarre scene a COVID rule flouter was spotted in Gran Canaria totally naked at a petrol station.

The man was in breach of multiple Coronavirus restrictions as he was seen at a petrol station in the early hours of the morning totally naked without a mask. The man was also breaching the Coronavirus curfew.

This is not the only recent case of Coronavirus restrictions being broken as in Seville a riverbank party was discovered with around 60 people congregating without using masks. The local police of Seville made the discovery in the Capote area. A further issue due to the party was the amount of waste that was left behind and according to Emergencias Sevilla, an entire lorry load of waste was later removed by Lipasam, the town’s cleaning company.

