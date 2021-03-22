Gran Canaria COVID Rule Breaker Spotted Totally Naked

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Gran Canaria COVID Rule Breaker Spotted Totally Naked
Gran Canaria COVID Rule Breaker Spotted Totally Naked Credit: Pixabay

COVID rule breaker spotted totally naked and not even wearing a mask in Spain’s Gran Canaria.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world many countries are being affected by the lack of availability of the various coronavirus vaccines. Many people are still breaking Coronavirus restrictions and in one bizarre scene a COVID rule flouter was spotted in Gran Canaria totally naked at a petrol station.

The man was in breach of multiple Coronavirus restrictions as he was seen at a petrol station in the early hours of the morning totally naked without a mask. The man was also breaching the Coronavirus curfew.

-- Advertisement --

This is not the only recent case of Coronavirus restrictions being broken as in Seville a riverbank party was discovered with around 60 people congregating without using masks. The local police of Seville made the discovery in the Capote area. A further issue due to the party was the amount of waste that was left behind and according to Emergencias Sevilla, an entire lorry load of waste was later removed by Lipasam, the town’s cleaning company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gran Canaria COVID Rule Breaker Spotted Totally Naked”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAstraZeneca Vaccine Is 100 Per Cent Effective Against Severe Covid
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here