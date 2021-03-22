HILARIA BALDWIN shares cute photo of husband Alec sleeping next to their new born daughter.

Hilaria Baldwin has taken to Instagram and shared a cute photo of actor Alec fast asleep next to the couple’s new born daughter. In the gorgeous photo that was shared on Instagram on Saturday morning, new born Maria Lucia Victoria could be seen peacefully sleeping at the side of dad Alec.

Actor Alec, aged 62 and wife Hilaria welcomed Maria Lucia Victoria into the family only last month, in February. MariLu was born into the family via a surrogate and came only months behind brother Eduardo. Edward was born in September 2022 to Hilaria.

Mum Hilaria is breastfeeding both children and joked on Instagram that, ‘This cow is tired and thirsty.’ The announcement of Lucia’s birth left many stunned but according to People magazine a source said, ‘It’s no one’s business about a woman’s right to choose how and when she expands her family.’

Hilaria revealed her enthusiasm about combining yoga with social media to Refinery29 and said, ‘I think my Instagram is more of a community than what I would’ve envisioned. How close a lot of us feel on my page is very inspiring and it’s really beautiful and amazing,’

‘When I read people’s comments as they’re chatting between each other, I find them to be very powerful and inspiring. Their life experience is tremendous. I am always learning a lot from them.’

