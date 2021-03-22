Daughter ‘Thrilled’ After She Inspired Toy Company to Make Down’s Syndrome Doll

DAUGHTER ‘thrilled’ after she inspired Irish toy company to make a Down’s syndrome doll to look just like her.

Irish toy company Lottie Dolls, has released their latest creation, a gorgeous Downs’ syndrome doll in order to mark World Down Syndrome Day. The doll was inspired by Rosie Barnett, from Wiltshire, who is six-years-old and has Downs’ syndrome. The new doll is called Rosie Boo.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) was on March 21 and the new doll was released just ahead of time. Speaking of raising awareness for Down’s syndrome Rosie’s dad, Jason Kneen said, ‘We’re thrilled, at this time of year especially, that we can raise awareness for Down’s syndrome and educate children on the differences that Down’s syndrome comes with, and what makes these kids special.

‘The nice thing about Lottie is that they’re very diverse and inclusive in terms of how they approach the design of the dolls.’

The gorgeous dolls are available online from Lottie Dolls’ website and cost £22.99. The Down’s syndrome charity Andover Twenty1, will receive £1 from every sale made.

The Company took to Twitter to speak about the dolls and said, ‘Rosie Boo Lottie Doll now available for Pre-Order!

‘We will be donating £1 from the sale of each doll to Rosie’s local Down’s Syndrome charity And Over Twenty 1’

Dad Jason explained how important diverse toys can be in developing empathy and said, ‘We have learnt how playing with toys with differences helps develop empathy in kids before culture determines how we should react to differences.

‘To me, that’s one of the most powerful things we’ve discovered about doll play, the positive impact that can empower kids but also potentially to help reduce bullying by normalising differences.

‘It’s incredibly powerful for kids to be able to see a doll in their likeness but equally it’s important that all kids have a diverse toy box.’

